COLUMBUS – Ohio State has added more depth to its tight end room with the commitment of former Northwestern standout Hunter Welcing.

Welcing has one season of eligibility left.

Ohio State hosted Welcing for a visit on Friday. He committed to the Buckeyes shortly after his time in Columbus. Welcing joins former Ohio tight end Mason Wiliams in the Transfer Portal haul for tight ends coach Keenan Bailey this offseason.

Welcing was honorable mention All-Big Ten for the Wildcats this past season. He had 28 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Analytically, Welcing received average PFF Grades this season. He had a 61.6 offensive grade. More specifically, Welcing also earned a 67.6 receiving grade and 49.1 run-blocking grade during his final season at Northwestern.

Ohio State could potentially lose Max Klare to the NFL Draft this offseason. As a result, Bailey has been aggressive in adding both talent and depth to his position room. Welcing is his most recent addition.

