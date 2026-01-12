COLUMBUS – With backup Lincoln Kienholz entering the Transfer Portal, Ohio State needed to add an another quarterback this offseason. The Buckeyes got their guy on Monday in former Maryland signal-caller Justyn Martin.

Martin will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State hosted Martin for a visit over the weekend and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler worked quickly to secure his commitment. Martin will backup Heisman trophy finalist quarterback Julian Sayin next season.

Martin appeared in one game for the Terrapins this past season. However, he did not attempt a pass during his lone season at Maryland. Martin did make one start for UCLA in 2024 against Penn State. He threw for 167 yards and one touchdown while completing 73% of his passes.

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well.

Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.