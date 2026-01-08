COLUMBUS — Ohio State hosted former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro for a visit on Tuesday. The one-time Badger has now decided that he wants to finish out his college career as a Buckeyes linebacker.

Alliegro has committed to Ohio State following a trip to Columbus. He also visited Texas and the Longhorns put a lucrative NIL offer on the table but Alliegro wanted to be at Ohio State.

Christian Alliegro, a 6-foot-4, 247-pound athlete originally from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms High School, will have one season of eligibility remaining after three seasons with the Badgers.

He’s emerged quickly as the top linebacker target for the Buckeyes in the transfer portal. That’s evidenced by how quickly James Laurinaitis arranged a visit. That trip, according to sources, was originally intended to occur over the first transfer portal weekend but was delayed a bit as Wisconsin worked to try and retain him.

As a junior in Madison, Alliegro started eight games for the Badgers. He finished with 53 tackles and four sacks. Although he’s primarily lined up as a Mike linebacker, Alliegro has lined up occasionally as a defensive end. His athleticism and flexibility in the defensive scheme are appealing to Ohio State.

