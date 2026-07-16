What we learned in June: Ohio State's pecking order at cornerback is becoming more clear

COLUMBUS – Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton has not had a few misses in the 2027 class but he is well-positioned with several top targets in 2028.

Walton got dozens of highly-ranked cornerbacks to work out at camp this summer. He also had even more visit this spring.

Lettermen Row learned a lot about Ohio State recruiting at those camps in June. Here is what we learned about cornerback recruiting in particular.

Ohio State’s pecking order at cornerback is becoming more clear

Coming into the summer it was unclear who exactly the Buckeyes were prioritizing at cornerback in the 2028 class. Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton got several highly-ranked players on campus this spring but the pecking order

The player at the top of the list is four-star Jermaine Cobbins from Springfield (Tenn.) High Schools. Cobbins, the No. 28 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, is a player that the Buckeyes have liked for a while but his camp performance this summer cemented his status as Walton’s top target. He is a 6-foot, 175-pound corner that excels in man coverage.

This won’t be an easy recruitment to win with some heavy-hitters from the SEC involved but Ohio State will be a contender for Cobbins. He will get a lot of attention from Tim Walton and Co.

Four-star Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic cornerback Langston Pridgeon is not far behind Cobbins in the pecking order. The 6-foot-2.5 and 190-pound Pridgeon is not as fluid as Cobbins in coverage but he is incredibly competitive. He is able to bully opposing wide receivers with his massive frame at corner.

One thing that should the Buckeyes in this recruitment is the fact that Pridgeon’s mother and aunt both went attended Ohio State. His father is also a DeMatha grad so while he doesn’t have any direct ties to Columbus, he’s quite familiar with former Ohio State star Chase Young. Both of those factors should be to Tim Walton’s benefit.

Beyond Cobbins and Pridgeon, there’s two groups of guys. The first group is the highly-ranked players who haven’t visited or have only visited once. That group includes guys like five-star A’mir Sears from Miami. He visited for the Penn State but that was his only trip to Columbus. Four-stars Tyler Boyd and Jai’lil Goley from Georgia also fall into that group. Boyd visited this spring while Goley has never visited. Another guy that would gall into that group is four-star Nate Dollard from North Carolina, who has also never visited. All four of those players have a path to being Buckeyes but it’s hard to see at this point.

The second group is the regional guys that have visited a few times but aren’t as talked about. Four-star Louisville (Kent.) Atherton cornerback Grayden Reid is a good example of that. He has visited twice but hasn’t said much about where Ohio State stands in his recruitment. Three-star Geo McKnight from Pickerington North (Ohio) is an interesting debate but he probably fits best in this second group. He has visited a ton but the Buckeyes only offered in June.

Obviously, the list of cornerbacks that Ohio State is recruiting in the 2028 class can and will change in the coming months. The board will continue to change and expand but for the post part the Buckeyes’ pecking order at cornerback is becoming more clear.