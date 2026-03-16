OSU Women's Basketball earns No. 3 seed in Fort Worth 1 regional of the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has punched its ticket to the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Kevin McGuff’s team is once again dancing.

The Buckeyes will be the No. 3 seed in the Fort Worth 1 regional of the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will host the Round of 64 and Round of 32 at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State will face No. 14 seed Howard with the winner moving on to face the winner of No. 6 seed Notre Dame and No. 11 seed Fairfield.

Ohio State finished the regular season with a 26-7 record — including a 13-5 conference record. However, the Buckeyes enter the NCAA Tournament one-game losing streak after falling to No. 1 seed UCLA 72-62 in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals. But before falling to the Bruins, they did beat Indiana and Minnesota, who also earned a Top 16 seed, which likely cemented their status as a No. 3 seed.

It is the Buckeyes’ fourth straight season earning a Top 16 seed which means they will once again host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus.

Hosting is supposed to be a reward for the Top 16 seeds and give them a home court advantage but it hasn’t helped Ohio State the past two seasons. The Buckeyes were upset by seventh-seeded Duke as a No. 2 seed in 2024. Then last season, Kevin McGuff’s team lost No. 5 seed Tennessee in the second round as a No. 4 seed.

Ohio State has the talent this season to turn the tide and advance to the Sweet 16, however. The Buckeyes are led by star guard Jaloni Cambridge who was named First-Team All-Big Ten as a sophomore. She is averaging 22.8 points per game this season along with 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The opportunity is there for Ohio State, now it is up to Kevin McGuff and his team to seize it.





