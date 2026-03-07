OSU women fight hard but fall to top-seeded UCLA in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes fought hard but were unable to upset the top-seeded Bruins in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State’s women’s basketball team fell to UCLA 72-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Guard Chance Gray, and her shooting prowess, kept Ohio State within striking distance for most of the game. Gray finished with a game-high 23 points while shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point line. She also had one assist and two rebounds.

The Buckeyes second-leading scorer against UCLA was star guard Jaloni Cambridge. She struggled in the first half but scored 10 points in the second half to finish with 12 for the game. Cambridge also grabbed four boards and dished out five assists.

Center Elsa Lemmilä had a tough task guarding Big Ten Player of the Year Lauren Betts but she battled in the paint. Lemmilä scored 10 points but she also led the Buckeyes with six assists and grabbed six rebounds.

As for the rest of the Buckeyes’ starting five, guards Kennedy Cambridge and Ava Watson finished with six and three points respectively. Cambridge also led Ohio State with eight rebounds.

Ohio State also got good contributions for forward Kylee Kitts off the bench. Kitts finished the game with seven points and six rebounds. T’yana Todd finished with one point after hitting a free throw in the first half.

Next up for Ohio State is the NCAA Tournament. After winning a pair of games in the Big Ten Tournament, the Buckeyes are well positioned to earn a top-16 seed and host the first two rounds at the Schottenstein Center.