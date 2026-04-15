Ohio State women's basketball lands talented 2026 recruit Adriana Diaz

COLUMBUS – Ohio State women’s basketball has had success with international prospects. The Buckeyes are hoping to keep that trend alive with their most recent commitment.

Talented 2026 recruit Adriana Diaz, a 6-foot forward from Spain, has committed to Ohio State, sources tell Lettermen Row. Diaz chose the Buckeyes over Big Ten rival Michigan State.

Diaz helped Spain win the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket. She averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Diaz had double-digits in two of the six games she played at the EuroBasket last summer.

Ohio State now has two members in its 2026 recruiting class. Diaz joins four-star guard Atlee Vanesko from Westtown (Pa.) High School. Vanesko is ranked as the No. 60 overall prospect and No. 9 point guard in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Buckeyes return star point guard Jaloni Cambridge for next season. They are also bring back returning starters Ava Watson and Kennedy Cambridge at guard then Elsa Lemmilä at center.

Beyond those four, Ohio State has multiple bench contributors including forward Kylee Kitts, who was a starter before getting injured, and guard Bryn Martin.

Diaz has the potential to break into the Buckeyes starting lineup next season, however, depending how quickly she can adjust to college basketball. Regardless, she will be a rotational play for Ohio State next season. Diaz is that highly thought of by the coaching staff and around the program.

Led by Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State has the talent in place to make a run next March and Diaz just adds to that depth of talent.