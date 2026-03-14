OSU women's basketball earns Top 16 seed, to host first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament
COLUMBUS – For the fourth straight season, Ohio State women’s basketball will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Schottenstein Center.
Selection Sunday is still a day away but the NCAA announced the Top 16 seeds, which will host the early rounds of the women’s basketball NCAA tournament, in alphabetical order Saturday afternoon. The Top 16 were as follows:
- Duke
- Iowa
- Louisville
- LSU
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- TCU
- Texas
- UCLA
- UConn
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
Ohio State finished the regular season with a 26-7 record — including a 13-5 conference record. However, the Buckeyes enter the NCAA Tournament one-game losing streak after falling to fellow Top 16 seed UCLA 72-62 in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.
Most projections have the Buckeyes as a four seed and as a result, they will likely play a 13 seed in their in round one before taking the winner of five and 12 matchup.
Ohio State was in that exact position last year. They were a four seed and beat 13 seed Montana State in round one before falling to five seed Tennessee in the next round.
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Kevin McGuff’s team will look to make it out of Columbus this season and advance to the Elite Eight, like they did in 2023. If Ohio State is able to do that, they could be a dangerous team with First-Team All-Big Ten point guard Jaloni Cambridge leading the way.
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