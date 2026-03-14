OSU women's basketball earns Top 16 seed, to host first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS – For the fourth straight season, Ohio State women’s basketball will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Schottenstein Center.

Selection Sunday is still a day away but the NCAA announced the Top 16 seeds, which will host the early rounds of the women’s basketball NCAA tournament, in alphabetical order Saturday afternoon. The Top 16 were as follows:

Duke

Iowa

Louisville

LSU

Michigan

Minnesota

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma

South Carolina

TCU

Texas

UCLA

UConn

Vanderbilt

West Virginia

Ohio State finished the regular season with a 26-7 record — including a 13-5 conference record. However, the Buckeyes enter the NCAA Tournament one-game losing streak after falling to fellow Top 16 seed UCLA 72-62 in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

Most projections have the Buckeyes as a four seed and as a result, they will likely play a 13 seed in their in round one before taking the winner of five and 12 matchup.

Ohio State was in that exact position last year. They were a four seed and beat 13 seed Montana State in round one before falling to five seed Tennessee in the next round.

Kevin McGuff’s team will look to make it out of Columbus this season and advance to the Elite Eight, like they did in 2023. If Ohio State is able to do that, they could be a dangerous team with First-Team All-Big Ten point guard Jaloni Cambridge leading the way.

Are you a Lettermen Row member yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well.

Make sure to follow along on X, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.