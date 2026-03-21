Ohio State women's basketball beats Howard, advances to Round of 32

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State women’s basketball team opened the NCAA Tournament with a blowout win. The third-seeded Buckeyes beat No. 14 seed Howard 75-54 to advance to Round of 32.

Star point guard Jaloni Cambridge led the way for Ohio State offensively with 21 points. She was one of four Buckeyes to finish in double figures. Cambridge also stuffed the stat sheet with three rebounds, steals assists and two blocks.

Beyond Cambridge, guards Ava Watson, Chance Gray and Kennedy Cambridge all finished with 11 points. Watson also had two assists, two steals and two rebounds. Gray led the Buckeyes with four assists. And the elder Cambridge was second on the team in rebounds with six.

Center Elsa Lemmilä was the team’s leading rebounds. She grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, including three offensive rebounds. Lemmilä only finished three points but she made her presence known on the glass.

The Buckeyes leading scorer off the bench was forward Kylee Kitts. She had nine points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Ohio State also got three points a piece from backup guards Bryn Martin and T’yana Todd. The only other Buckeyes that scored were guards Dasha Biriuk who had two points and Seini Henry who had one point on a made free throw.

Ohio State advances to play No. 6 seed Notre Dame in the Round of 32. The Fighting Irish beat No. 11 Fairfield 79-60 in their first round game on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes will host the game inside the Schottenstein Center on Monday, March 23.

Kevin McGuff’s team is looking to advance to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2022-23 when they beat No. 1 seed UConn before falling to No. 2 seed Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight.

Ohio State will have it’s hands full defending Notre Dame and All-American guard Hannah Hidalgo. Luckily for the Buckeyes, though, they have their own All-American in Jaloni Cambridge. It will be a matchup between two of the best point guards in the country on Monday.