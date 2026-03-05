Ohio State dominates Indiana, advance face Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State women’s basketball team opened the Big Ten tournament with a dominant win over Indiana. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 83-59 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Star guard Jaloni Cambridge once again led the way for Ohio State. Cambridge finished with 19 points in the Buckeyes big win. She also had five assists and eight rebounds.

Cambridge’s backcourt running mate Chance Gray was the Buckeyes second leading scorer with 18 points. Gray also had a team-high six assists.

The only other Ohio State player in double figures was fellow guard Kennedy Cambridge who had 14 points. The elder Cambridge also had six rebounds.

As for the rest of the Buckeyes starting five, guard Ava Watson finished with four points while center Elsa Lemmilä had six and a team-high 13 rebounds.

The Buckeyes also got nine points from forward Kyle Kitts off the bench and eight from freshman guard Bryn Martin.

Next up for Ohio State is a quarterfinal matchup against Minnesota. The Buckeyes will take on the Golden Gophers at 2:30 p.m. EST on Friday, March 6.

