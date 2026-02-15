Buckeyes upset by No. 20 Maryland at home after second half collapse

COLUMBUS – The eighth-ranked Buckeyes dominated No. 20 Maryland in the first half on Sunday but the second half was a different story. Ohio State fell to the Terrapins 76-75 after allowing 45 second half points.

Star guard Jaloni Cambridge led the Buckeyes with a game-high 29 points in the loss. She also had eight rebounds and five assists. Cambridge did have a shot at a game-winning three but the ball hit the back of the iron.

The only other Buckeye that finished in double figures was guard Chance Gray. She finished with 25 points, 19 of which were scored in the first half.

As for the rest of the starting lineup, guards Ava Watson and Kennedy Cambridge had nine and seven points respectively. Center Elsa Lemmilä finished with just two points.

Forward Kylee Kitts had three points off the bench. It was her second game back after missing multiple games with a shoulder injury.

