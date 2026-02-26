Buckeyes fail to complete comeback, fall to rival Michigan in overtime

COLUMBUS – Ohio State vs. Michigan was a back-and-forth affair for 40 minutes plus overtime but the Wolverines got the win in the end. The Buckeyes fall to 23-6 with the loss.

Once again, star guard Jaloni Cambridge led the way for the Buckeyes. She finished 22 points including three free throws at the end of regulation to send it to overtime. However, that wasn’t enough to power Ohio State to a win over the Wolverines.

Guard Chance Gray was the second-leading scorer Ohio State. She had 19 points in the loss.

Beyond the top two, center Elsa Lemmilä had a 11 points and a team-high 15 rebounds. Forward Kylee Kitts had 11 points and three rebounds off the bench for Ohio State.

Guard Kennedy Cambridge had eight points before fouling out the end of regulation. Fellow guard Ava Watson finished with six points.

The only other Buckeye to scorer was freshman guard Bryn Martin who hit three first quarter threes. She finished with nine points.

Ohio State has one game remaining in the regular season. The Buckeyes travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Sunday, March 1. The Spartans are currently ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll.

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well.

Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.