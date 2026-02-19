Ohio State women suffer second straight loss at No. 24 Minnesota

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. No. 10 Ohio State lost to No. 24 Minnesota 74-61 in Minneapolis on Wednesday for its second straight loss.

Ohio State drops to 22-5 on the season and 11-4 in the Big Ten following the loss to Minnesota.

Star guard Jaloni Cambridge once again led the way for the Buckeyes. She had 23 points, seven rebounds and six rebound in the loss to the Golden Gophers.

Guard Chance Gray was the only other player in double figures for Ohio State. Gray finished the game with 17 points while hitting three of her four three-point attempts.

The rest of the Buckeyes starting five combine to score 16 points against Minnesota. Guard Kennedy Cambridge had six points while guard Ava Watson and center Elsa Lemmilä both finished with five.

Ohio State only got five points from its bench, three from center Ella Hobbs and two from guard Bryn Martin, in the loss. Forward Kylee Kitts played the most minutes of any Buckeye reserve but she finished with zero points.

The Buckeyes will wrap up the month of February with back-to-back home games. USC comes to the Schottenstein Center on Sunday, Feb. 22 then rival Michigan will come to town on Wednesday, Feb. 25. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll.

