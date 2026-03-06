Ohio State avenges regular season loss to Minnesota, advances in Big Ten Tournament

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes lost their only Big Ten regular season matchup against Minnesota but they got their revenge in the Big Ten Tournament. The Ohio State women’s basketball team beat Minnesota 60-55 on Friday afternoon.

Head coach Kevin McGuff said after the game that center Elsa Lemmilä was the MVP for Ohio State against Minnesota and for good reason. She finished with 17 points, including eight in the second half, and a team-high 11 rebounds in the Buckeyes win over the Golden Gophers.

Star guard Jaloni Cambridge also had 17 points including the game-clinching basket with 16 seconds left in the 4th quarter. She also stuffed the stat sheet with six assists and five rebounds.

The other Buckeye in double figures was guard Chance Gray who finished with 13 points. Gray finished the game 3-of-8 from behind the three point line.

Guards Kennedy Cambridge and Ava Watson were the only other Ohio State players that scored. Cambridge had five points while Watson finished with eight.

Ohio State advances to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament where they will face top-seeded UCLA. The Buckeyes lost to the Bruins 82-75 back in December in two teams only matchup this season.

