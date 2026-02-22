Jaloni Cambridge wills Ohio State to a comeback win over USC

COLUMBUS – Ohio State snapped its two-game losing streak with a 88-83 win over USC on Sunday. The Buckeyes improve 22-5 on the season and 11-4 in the Big Ten with their win over the Trojans.

Star guard Jaloni Cambridge led the way for Ohio State. She scored 21 points in the second half to will the Buckeyes to a win. Cambridge finished the game with 33 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Buckeyes second leading scorer was guard Chance Gray who finished with 16 points. Gray and backup guard T’yana Todd, who finished with two points, took part in senior day festivities before the game. Ohio State has one more home game left this season but chose to honor its seniors before Sunday’s game.

Center Elsa Lemmilä finished with a double-double in the win over USC. She scored ten points and grabbed a team-high ten rebounds.

Guard Kennedy Cambridge finished with 14 points while fellow guard Ava Watson added in ten of her own. The only other Buckeye to score was forward Kylee Kitts who scored three points off the bench.

Ohio State will welcome rival Michigan to the Schottenstein Center on Wednesday, Feb. 25 to wrap up the month of February. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll but were blown out by Iowa on Sunday.

