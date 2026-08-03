Ohio State women's basketball lands top 2027 recruit Mya Wilson

COLUMBUS – Ohio State women’s basketball continues to recruit at a high level under head coach Kevin McGuff. The Buckeyes landed one of their top targets on Monday.

Four-star combo guard Mya Wilson committed to Ohio State over Minnesota, Iowa and TCU. The Saint Paul (Minn.) Hill-Murray product was one of the Buckeyes top targets in the 2027 class, regardless of position.

Wilson is the No. 51 overall prospect and No. 5 combo guard in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Rivals ranks Wilson as the No. 44 overall prospect and No. 4 combo guard in the class.

Wilson spoke with Rivals’ Talia Goodman prior to her commitment. She cited her official visit to Ohio State as a big reason why she wanted to be a Buckeye.

“I had only been there one other time for an unofficial,” she told Rivals. “I feel like I spent more time with [Kevin] McGuff, which was really helpful for me to get to know his personality more in person. I’ve even been told that his personality is a little bit harder to read on the phone. Getting to know him in person was really big for me, because he’s definitely more of an outgoing person than anyone really would expect.”

The 6-foot-1 Wilson is the first commitment for the Buckeyes in the 2027 class. Ohio State did land former five-star Sydney Mobley earlier this summer but she is reclassifying to the 2026 class.

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