Ohio State women's hockey loses to Wisconsin in National Championship

COLUMBUS – Ohio State women’s hockey lost in the National Championship for the second straight season. To make matters worse, it was conference rival Wisconsin that beat the Buckeyes both times.

The Buckeyes lost to the Badgers 3-2 on Sunday. Ohio State battled back to make it a close game in the third period but in the end, they were unable to complete the comeback.

Wisconsin got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Badgers got goals from forward Kelly Gorbatenko and defender Laney Potter in the first. The Buckeyes had as many shots on goal as Wisconsin in the first period, 12, but were unable to find the back of the net.

The two teams then had a scoreless second period. Ohio State and Wisconsin both had 11 shots in the second but none resulted in goals. The Badgers maintained their 2-0 lead heading into the third and final period.

Ohio State had all the momentum to start the third period. Freshman forward Kassidy Carmichael scored the Buckeyes’ first goal just 3:32 into third to make it a 2-1 game. Carmichael’s goal was assisted by defender Mira Jungåker and fellow freshman forward Hilda Svensson.

About two minutes later, forward Jocelyn Amos tied the game up at 2-2. Defender Emma Peschel and forward Joy Dunne assisted on Amos’ game-tying goal.

The two teams traded scoring attempts before Wisconsin forward Claire Enright finally scored a goal with 6:58 seconds left in the game to give the Badgers a 3-2 lead. Ohio State had several shots on goal in the final minutes of the game but none of them found the back of the net. Enright’s goal ended up being the difference.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall has won multiple National Championship and built the Ohio State women’s hockey program into perennial national title contenders. But for the second straight year, they fell one game short of winning it all.