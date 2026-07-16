Ohio State WR Chris Henry Jr. joins pair of Buckeyes as Nike athletes

COLUMBUS — Chris Henry Jr. has a new apparel deal just in time for the college football season.

Henry Jr. joined a pair of other Buckeyes players Thursday by inking a deal with Nike, becoming an athlete who will be sponsored by the apparel brand.

He signed on with Nike alongside notables that include Ole Miss quarterback-running back duo Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy; Texas receiver Cam Coleman and edge rusher Colin Simmons; LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green; Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

Henry is one of three Ohio State football players to sign the deal, along with second-year running back Bo Jackson and senior defensive back Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Nike had this to say in a press release about the signings, which included Chris Henry Jr.

“Nike leverages the full weight of the brand to provide unparalleled partnership to athletes across its football roster — giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture,” Nike’s press release read. “Nike’s NIL partnerships also extend to athlete-centered design and innovation, as well as support for athletes in their pursuit to stand for something bigger.”

“Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” Nike executive vice president of global sports marketing Ann Miller said in a release Thursday. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

Chris Henry Jr. was a five-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. The Buckeyes beat out Oregon in the final days of the National Signing Period for his services. Henry Jr. ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He was the top wide receiver in his class as well as the No. 2 player in the state of Calfornia.

Now he’s a Nike athlete, inking a deal to rep the swoosh while at Ohio State.

