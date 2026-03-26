Ohio State flips in-state wrestler Karson Brown from Pitt
COLUMBUS – Ohio State wrestling is officially in offseason mode. The Buckeyes picked up a big commitment on Wednesday night.
Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward standout Karson Brown flipped his commitment from Pitt to Ohio State. Brown, the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2026 class according to MatScouts, signed with the Panthers in November but will now be a Buckeye.
“I want to start of by saying this is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I also want to give a huge thank you to the University of Pittsburgh for believing in me and treating me with nothing but kindness. I truly have a deep respect for every coach on the staff and everything they have done for me. God has a plan for each and every one of us and I believe that plan for me has shifted.
“With that being said I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. I Believe that this is the best thing for me and my career and I can’t wait for what the future holds!”
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Brown was a four-time OHSAA Division I State Champion for the Eagles. He won at 113 pounds as a freshman, 120 pounds as a sophomore, 126 pounds as a junior and 138 pounds this past season.
Brown also won the 138-pound title at the historic Walsh Ironman this past season. He upset the top two seeds, Lehigh signee Keanu Dillard and 2027 Iowa commit Israel Borge, en route to winning the title.
Ohio State now has four signees in the 2026 class. Brown joins Adam Waters from Faith Christian Academy (Pa.), Antonio Mills Mill Creek (Ga.) and Dom Munaretto fromSt. Charles East (Ill.) in the Buckeyes’ incoming class.