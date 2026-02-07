No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 4 Iowa on Senior Night

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has been one of the best wrestling teams in the country this season. The Wrestling Bucks got an another Big Ten dual win on Friday night.

Second-ranked Ohio State beat fourth-ranked Iowa 24-9 on Senior Night in the Covelli Center.

125: No. 2 Nic Bouzakis beat No. 6 Dean Peterson of Iowa 9-5 after getting a takedown and four near fall points in the first period.

133: For the second time this year Ben Davino (No. 2) got the best of returning national runner-up Drake Ayala (No. 10) of Iowa. Davino had the only takedown of the match to secure a 4-2 win.

141: No. 1 Jesse Mendez got the technical fall over Kale Peterson of Iowa in his final match as a Buckeye at the Covelli Center. Mendez’ tech. fall also secured Ohio State’s win over the Hawkeyes.

149: No. 7 Ethan Stiles ended the match with a 4-1 win over No. 18 Ryder Block of Iowa in sudden victory overtime.

157: Freshman Maddox Shaw started for the Buckeyes with starter Brandon Cannon out of the lineup with an injury. Shaw fought hard but fell 5-1 to Ohio native Victor Voinovich II.

Despite it being senior night, Ohio State started redshirt freshman E'Than Birden over senior Paddy Gallagher. Birden faced No. 3 Michael Caliendo of Iowa. He lost 8-2 but was able to avoid giving up bonus points.

174: The first top-five matchup of the dual. No. 5 Carson Kharchla faced No. 3 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa. Kennedy got the 2-1 win due to an escape point he earned on a penalty restart after Kharchla was forced to take an injury timeout in the second period.

184: No. 8 Dylan Fishback beat Gabe Arnold 4-1 in sudden victory overtime. Arnold was initially awarded a takedown in sudden victory but Ohio State challenged and the call was overturned to give Fishback the win.

197: No. 10 Luke Geog got multiple third period takedowns and was able to ride Brody Simpson to get the 14-4 win. Geog got the Buckeyes the first bonus points of the match with the major decision win.

Heavyweight: Another ranked on ranked matchup. Nick Feldman (No. 3) beat Iowa’s Ben Keuter (No. 8) 3-2 after securing a takedown in the second period.