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Post-spring progress report: Latest on Ohio State defensive tackles

Spencer-Holbrookby: Spencer Holbrook25 minutes agoSpencerHolbrook
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) pressures Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ohio State has a lot to replace along the defensive line, but it's a situation Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes have managed before.

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