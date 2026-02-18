What Ohio State coach Jake Diebler said after the Buckeyes win over No. 24 Wisconsin

COLUMBUS – Ohio State played its best game of the season on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes upset No. 24 Wisconsin 86-69, a win that potential gets them back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Following the win, head coach Jake Diebler met with the Lettermen Row and the assembled media. Below is what he had to say about Ohio State’s win over the Badgers.

Diebler on the Buckeyes offense bouncing back after the Virginia loss

“It’s a little more complicated than make or miss. There were some execution issues at the end of that game. And I think the disappointing part was there were some execution issues on stuff that we know. So we owned that, and I think the response was really impressive from our guys.

“I thought the ball moved at a high level today, which is something we’ve really been preaching and working on. But we had some guys step up in a big way, respond like we knew they would. And so some of that we took ownership and I think, most importantly, of our fault on offense at the end of the Virginia game, end of the second half. And our guys responded in a big way. It was great.”

Diebler on what Devin Royal provided Ohio State in the win over Wisconsin

“Well, his work has been consistent, but he doubled down on it. But I think what gave me great confidence is he said, ‘Coach, I got you. Like, I got this’. And he took some ownership and studied the tape. He’s responded when he’s had games where maybe he hasn’t been his best. So I believed him and I know what he’s made of. So I didn’t know he was going to hit four threes. But I just, I’m optimistic in general so I just felt like it was a matter of time before he knocked down a couple.

“And then I think, he took really good ones. We were able to get him some looks around the rim early, which was important. Tried to get him going. So, yeah, his approach, mentality and holding himself accountable leading into this game was really impressive as a leader. And I think a big reason, including the work. Because it’s not like he wasn’t working right during that time. But I think coupled together, it was a big reason why he had to turn around.”