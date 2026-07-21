10 things I think I know after SEC Media Days: OU will be better on offense 

TAMPA, Fla. -- OU football season is nearly here. The Sooners are only a little over a month away from kicking off the season. And they just completed SEC Media Days in Tampa Bay, which means fall camp is right around the corner. What did SoonerScoop's George Stoia learn from media days? Here are 10 things Stoia thinks he knows after speaking with coach Brent Venables, quarterback John Mateer, defensive end Taylor Wein, offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and general manager Jim Nagy in Tampa.