10 things with Brent Venables at OU football spring practice: Tight end room impressing

OU is over halfway through with spring practice. And coach Brent Venables is happy with where his team is. The Sooners will play their spring game on April 18. That means spring practice will be coming to an end soon. But it does sound like it's been a productive month of practice, with several players standing out and others taking big steps toward playing big roles in 2026. Here are the 10 most interesting things Venables said during his 15 minute session with local media on Tuesday.