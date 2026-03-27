10 things with Brent Venables: OU head coach dishes on all things spring practice

OU coach Brent Venables met with the media on Thursday following Oklahoma's second spring practice. Venables spoke a lot about the development of his time, from his young defensive tackles to a new-look receiver room. He also gave a few injury updates. Running back Tory Blaylock will miss all of spring practice. And it sounds as though defensive tackles David Stone and Jayden Jackson will miss most, if not all, of spring. All of the injuries appear to be minor. Here are 10 things from Venables' 19 minutes with the media on Thursday.