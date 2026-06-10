A mom’s belief, a walk-off home run and a trip to Omaha: How Dayton Tockey helped OU baseball reach the MCWS

Kristi Gilpin stood in section 11 of Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta as her son, Dayton Tockey, stepped to the plate in the 10th inning.

Oklahoma trailed No. 2 Georgia Tech 7-3 in the seventh but had fought back to send the game to extras. With one out and the Sooners’ season on the line, Tockey was up.

“I’m just praying for a base hit, a walk,” said Gilpin, who was shown on the ESPN broadcast as her son stepped to the plate. “Any way to get on base to let the next guy have a chance.”

Then, with one swing of the bat — Sooner Magic.

A solo shot, 454 feet, over the batter’s eye in center field. Oklahoma 8, Georgia Tech 7. The Sooners were headed to Super Regionals thanks to Tockey, who had been in and out of the lineup all season.

“I think I blacked out in the stands,” Gilpin said. “Like, I don’t even know. It’s all the emotion and no emotion at the same time. I’m like, holy crap. He did it.”

Tockey and Oklahoma’s magic didn’t run out in Atlanta. The Sooners crushed No. 15 Kansas in a two-game sweep in Lawrence. Tockey hit two more home runs, helping OU outscore the Jayhawks 21-3 and punch its ticket to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series.

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s been a really good time,” Tockey said in Lawrence, where he was named the Super Regional’s MVP. “We’ve had so much fun with each other. And we’ve shown so much love for each other. We are never going to give up on each other and that will continue through next week and whatever comes after that.”

Oklahoma will open MCWS play Saturday at 2 p.m. CT against No. 7 Alabama in Omaha. The Sooners finished the regular season 36-22, losing their final four SEC series before the postseason. They weren’t supposed to be here.

Neither was Tockey. His baseball journey, in many ways, mirrors this team’s run to Omaha — improbable. For the senior first baseman, the path to Norman was unique: He started as a JUCO walk-on, became one of the team’s best hitters, overcame a serious injury and worked his way back into the hottest lineup in college baseball despite a mid-season slump.

All along the way, one person has been constantly by his side: his mom.

“We call him my road dog. Anytime we would go to baseball, ‘Get in the car, let’s go,'” Gilpin said. “We’ve always been pretty close, me and his stepdad as well. Like, we support him, we don’t judge him, we let him do his thing, and I think he respects that as well. If he needs anything, he knows he can come to us without question. We’re going to do what we can to make whatever it is happen.”

Love for the game.

Tockey grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and by the time he was 4, he was playing on a 6U traveling select team against kids two years older.

That’s when Gilpin knew that her son was special. Former three-time All-Star and 15-year MLB vet Vernon Wells, who helped coach Tockey as a kid, told her as much.

“He was like, ‘Wow, this kid’s special.’ Hearing that from somebody who was actually in the game still was pretty awesome,” Gilpin said. “For the longest time he was like, ‘I’m gonna play college, I’m gonna play in the MLB.’ I’m like, ‘I mean, go ahead, absolutely, we will support you 100% no matter what.’ So it just kind of has always been a dream of his.”

Making it to the big leagues was always Tockey’s dream. But so was playing high-level college baseball. And while his family had no real connection to the Sooners, he always considered OU one of his dream schools.

But his path there wasn’t easy. He went to Weatherford College in Texas, where, as a sophomore, he posted a .465 on-base percentage and .595 slugging with nine home runs. And while he received a good number of offers, none came from a program like Oklahoma.

So when OU assistant coach Todd Butler called, wanting Tockey to take an unofficial visit, he didn’t hesitate. And when he was given an opportunity, even though it wasn’t a scholarship, Tockey bet on himself.

“He came to OU as a walk-on. Had no money, no NIL, he didn’t have anything,” Gilpin said. “His love for the game is what got him to Oklahoma.”

In Tockey’s first season as a Sooner, he showed promise at the plate. He had a .271 batting average with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 43 games, drawing 26 walks along the way. He started 42 games at first base, becoming a key part of Oklahoma’s team.

Tockey went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs at Georgia before breaking his ankle in the eighth inning of that same game. He missed 11 games but fought his way back for the postseason anyway.

“That was a huge blow, because he was having a great season; it was terrible,” Gilpin said. “But he tried to fight through in our regional… Probably shouldn’t have, but he’s hardheaded.”

After recovering from the injury, the expectation was that Tockey would again be a key part of the OU lineup. Instead, Tockey spent much of the regular season in and out of the lineup, starting just 27 of OU’s 59 games before the postseason.

Through it all, Gilpin showed up for every game. And every time Dayton struggled, her message stayed the same.

“Just keep your head up, keep working hard. Everything will click, I promise,” she told him. “Go back to Dayton ball.”

“Dayton ball” has shown up when it’s mattered most. After hitting just three home runs in the regular season, Tockey has hit five in the postseason. He’s been at the center of an OU offense that has now hit 35 home runs in its last 13 games.

“For Dayton to do that is incredible,” OU baseball coach Skip Johnson said after beating Georgia Tech. “He had a really good season going last year, broke his ankle, was one of our best hitters and fought through it for a long time. Struggled this fall a little bit (but) he was a good mentor. We started playing him here lately, and he’s got it going good.”

Loud and proud.

Gilpin is easy to spot at OU games.

She wears a black-and-white hat with all-caps lettering that reads “TOCKEY”. That hat has also brought some attention, as she’s been consistently shown on television wearing it during Oklahoma’s postseason run.

“I would get some texts here and there, like, ‘Oh, wow, they’re showing your mom,’” Tockey said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, she’s ridiculous, just on the screen all the time,’ but it’s sweet that she got to be there.”

But she doesn’t wear the hat for attention. She said she wears the hat as a token to her son that she’s always there, no matter how he’s playing.

“They deal with a lot of pressure, and as a parent, you need to be a parent,” Gilpin said. “I want him to know I’m here. When he wasn’t getting to play, and he was being a great teammate in the dugout, I wanted him to know that no matter what, I supported him. I don’t care that your batting average is .180. You’re my kid; I support you. I needed that message loud and proud.”

After the Sooners beat Georgia Tech, Gilpin found her son on the field at Russ Chandler Stadium. For both of them, it was a moment they will never forget. His walk-off home run capped Tockey’s hard work and Gilpin’s belief.

“She just hugged me and told me how proud she was of me, and told me she loved me,” Tockey said.

The two are hoping for a little more Sooner Magic, courtesy of Dayton Ball, in Omaha. Like she has been his entire career, Gilpin will be there, sporting her now-famous hat while rooting for her son.

“From a freshman year at Weatherford to senior year here,” Gilpin said. “You can’t ask for anything better. Obviously, besides the championship.”

And that’s the ultimate goal for Tockey and the Sooners, winning a championship, as improbable as that might sound. But over the past couple of weeks — and throughout his baseball journey — Tockey has shown that anything is possible. Just like this OU baseball team.

“We were doubted,” he said. “You don’t ever doubt us. We’re always going to be in the game.”