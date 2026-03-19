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A pivotal spring awaits quarterback John Mateer, as he aims to elevate OU

headshotby: George Stoia1 hour agoGeorgeStoia
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

Everyone inside the Switzer Center knows that John Mateer has to be better in 2026 if OU is going to reach its ultimate goals. 

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