Aaliyah Chavez leads OU women's basketball to another ranked win

No. 11 OU women’s basketball won it second consecutive ranked game on the road on Thursday, beating No. 24 Georgia 71-67. And it was largely due to another stellar performance from freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez.

The Sooners controlled the pace of the game for most of the night. They led by as many as 12 in the first and second quarters, taking a 37-27 lead into the half. Georgia made it a game in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to six heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, OU traded big baskets with Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to cut the lead to as little two under one minute to play. But a big 3-pointer from junior forward Sahara Williams and clutch free throws from senior center Raegan Beers in the final 60 seconds sealed the game.

Chavez led the way again for the Sooners, scoring 27 points on 9 of 17 shooting. It was her sixth 25-point game this season, which is the most in the country by a freshman. Williams was the only other Sooner in double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. For Georgia, Mia Woolfolk was sensational, totaling 29 points on 9 of 12 shooting.

As a team, OU struggled from 3 again, shooting 25%. The Sooners were 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.

OU will be back in action on Sunday against No. 21 Tennessee at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will tipoff at 1 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.