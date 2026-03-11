Abby Dayton open to any & everything for OU softball

It’s not something OU head coach Patty Gasso wants to do too often. But it is something she has done before.

Hey, injuries happen. And if they do, could be time for tryouts. It was a blow, no other way to put it, that third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Gasso is looking for help, and OU has some strong contenders in Sydney Barker, Allyssa Parker. And Abby Dayton?!?!

Yep, Dayton. One of the loudest voices for OU in the outfield said, hey, why not, and fared incredibly well in the position during practice.

Looked OK in the game, too, helping start a double play in a victory Sunday. Just add it to another thing Dayton brings to the table.

“I jumped in there because I just want to do whatever is best for the team, and I know that we have some opening spots, so I was just like, ‘Let’s go,’ for the team,” Dayton said. “It was fun being in the infield. I talk a lot, so now the pitchers can hear me.

“But I mean, last time on the infield was last year, I would come in from the outfield. So it’s not something new, and I’m definitely someone that will just take competition as it is. So I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”

Dayton would, at times, become the fifth infielder for the Sooners last season, depending on defensive alignment. It’s one thing to be here for a batter and another to be there on a permanent basis.

Dayton is hitting.500 this season in 26 games. She has three home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

And now? She has something to play for.

“I mean it’s hard to see one of your leaders go down,” Dayton told SoonerScoop about McEnroe-Marinas being out. “But she is just a joyful spirit in the dugout. We’re going to continue to play for her. Our team chemistry isn’t going to change. She’s still there, still moving and kicking Just to see her spirits stay the same allows us to. Now we have something to fight for.”

Wells earns (another) honor

For the second time this season, OU freshman Kendall Wells was named Softball America Freshman of the Week.

Wells was also honored with the award February 24, while also being named D1Softball Player of the Week that same day.

The star freshman just keeps on rolling. Wells hit four home runs and drove in seven during OU’s 5-0 week, upping her season total to a nation-best 19 home runs.

Wells and the Sooners surpassed 100 home runs on the season as well, becoming the fastest program in NCAA history to reach 100 home runs. OU needed just 25 games.

Wells is hitting .392 with 34 runs, 19 home runs and 37 RBI in 25 games played this season.

OU is just about ready for SEC play, with Auburn coming to Love’s Field this weekend. But first, the Sooners take on Tulsa at Love’s Field on Wednesday (6:30).