After 32 Years, Skip Johnson's family finally sees him become a national champion

OMAHA, Neb. — Cathy Johnson watched the final out from the top row of section 107 of Charles Schwab Field, her emotions overcoming her.

Her husband, OU coach Skip Johnson, became a national champion after 32 years of coaching baseball, capping an improbable run in college baseball history.

“We’ve been living for this dream for over 30 years,” Cathy told SoonerScoop. “He started when he was a junior college coach and has been working toward this till now, so I’m ecstatic for him — very happy for him and the team.”

Johnson’s team capped off a title run that will live in Sooner lore forever with a 13-2 win over No. 5 North Carolina on Monday night in the College World Series. OU beat No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Kansas on its way to winning the program’s third national championship.

While Johnson won’t take much credit for it, he was the heartbeat of this Sooner team. His mantra — yesterday is dead — helped instill a never-quit mindset. For his family, it felt good to see him finally rewarded for all his hard work.

“It’s pretty incredible. It really is,” said Johnson’s son, Tyler. “It kind of sums up all the stuff that my dad and my mom — and really all of us — have been working on. Just them together, trying to pour as much as possible into these kids. It’s been cool seeing all of that pay off.”

Johnson’s journey to becoming a national-champion head coach is unique. He began his coaching career at Navarro Junior College, where he was the head coach from 1994 to 2006. He was then Texas’ pitching coach from 2007-2016 before joining OU’s staff in 2017 as an assistant. Johnson was then hired as the program’s head coach in 2018 to rebuild a program that had not been competing at the expected level.

He’s since turned the program into a true national contender. He helped the Sooners reach the CWS in 2022, finishing as the runner-up to Ole Miss. Four years later, he finished on top.

“It’s really been a home for us,” Tyler said of OU. “My dad’s been at three places, and this has definitely been one of the best ones. It’s been exciting.”

“It’s been great that we’ve been able to be together,” Cathy added. “All my kids are here with me, so we’re all here as a family, and it’s just been great. The fans have been tremendous all season, and we are very thankful for our fans. When I first started, it was a little scarce, and as we played, they bought into our program. We are super excited that they love to come to the games and support us, and we support them back.”

Tyler has followed in his father’s footsteps and now works as a pitching coach at Dallas Baptist. For the Johnsons, baseball is a family affair.

“I actually get more nervous watching them play than I do in our own games. But it’s been pretty incredible just watching these guys go out and compete, especially this entire postseason and all the ups and downs they’ve been through. Watching it all go down has been amazing.”

For those closest to Skip Johnson, the moment carried years of context. His family had watched the near-misses pile up and felt them just as sharply.

“Incredibly happy. He’s been close so many times. I was telling my wife this morning, ‘Man, I just don’t want him to go through it again, where they come in second again.'”

This time, Johnson finished on top, with his family there to see him do it. It was the ending they had been waiting for.