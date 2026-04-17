Allyssa Parker showing she belongs for OU softball

When you’re in the moment as an OU softball fan, understand how the last two games have been frustrating.

You can’t win them all, but you never want to take losses against Texas or Oklahoma State. Any teams but those squads.

But that has been what has occurred. OU is still a remarkable 40-5 overall and 13-2 in the SEC, but the Sooners enter this weekend on a two-game losing streak.

An 8-6 loss in eight innings in Austin, and then the 6-4 setback to OSU at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

It’s hard to look for the good. But there was some. And if it is something head coach Patty Gasso can use going forward, you’ll take some ‘lumps’ in April.

Because if freshman Allyssa Parker is now a proven commodity? That was worth it.

“I thought watching Allyssa on the mound, she was grinding,” Gasso said. “And I’m watching that. And she comes up to the plate, gets a clutch hit. You could feel that. You could see that. And I think she has a lot more to learn on the mound. Getting ahead — I felt like we were 1-2, 2-2 counts offensively all night long. I think we need to be more aggressive pounding the zone, really trying to throw like early strikes and hit good locations.

“We got to see Miali, KD and Allyssa and all of them need these experiences. This was the biggest crowd we have played in, and I tried to warn them but you can’t warn them. You’ve got to feel it. It was loud. When we started coming back you could feel it get loud. But it was constant noise. It’s more noise than you hear at Love’s. But this is experience. Experiences for all of these athletes who have not played in this setting.”

Parker has been an all-around threat this whole season. As we get closer and closer to championship time, though, you’re getting the impression Parker will see as much time (or more) in the circle than on the field.

Gasso and Jen Rocha are preparing Parker for what’s to come. And what could be to come with Arkansas coming to Love’s Field this weekend (5:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday). Friday’s game has been moved up from 7 p.m. to 5:30 because of the threat of weather expected to hit in the late evening.

Parker just pitched in Austin and OKC. She just saw two of the toughest environments and fun environments you’re going to be around.

She allowed two runs in 2.1 innings against OSU but was able to limit damage and fight her way out of jams. Bases loaded, zero outs and only allowing one run. You can live with that, build off of that.

It’s going to take a staff. Parker? She’s officially in that staff.

“It’s been super fun,” Parker told SoonerScoop. “It’s been really important to me to get this experience in and just feel the nerves and feel the crowd on me and feel my team behind me and get into a head space to where I’m confident going against these really good offenses. These last two outings, I’ve been really good about calming my nerves and it’s been a really good, I guess, growth point for me.”

Final word

“I think it’s just about getting our rest in, taking the most of our off day. You’ve kind of got to know what your body needs, whether that’s more reps or taking a little time for yourself, but I feel like just being able to talk to our freshmen and underclassmen and making sure that they know what their body needs. I feel like what coach said was correct, we came in here and we kind of just thought, ‘Well, let’s go,’ instead of taking our extra reps and doing things like that. I think we just need to be better on understanding ourselves and understanding our team and holding each other accountable when it comes down to it.” – Abby Dayton