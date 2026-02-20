Audrey Lowry, Allyssa Parker lead OU to wild extra-inning victory

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso really isn’t the biggest fan of the term ‘Sooner Magic.’ Because, deep down, it’s not magic. There’s a reason why those certain things happen.

Gasso coined the phrase ‘Clutchness’ last season. So welcome to Clutchness, freshman Allyssa Parker.

With two outs and trailing by a run, Parker tied it up with one swing in the bottom of the seventh. Then Gabbie Garcia finished the game in the next inning with a walk-off single for a thrilling 6-5 victory against Fullerton (8 innings) on Thursday night at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California.

Garcia’s game-winner came with bases loaded and two outs and a 3-2 count. Again, that’s Clutchness.

But if anybody deserved that label this time around, it was pitcher Audrey Lowry. OU went with Parker as the starting pitcher, but she was chased in the third inning after allowing four runs.

Lowry came in and pitched the next six innings. She allowed the one run in the top of the seventh but was nails in every other frame.

She gave up five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

OU trailed 4-1, but the Sooners just kept slowly chipping away. It was a two-run home run by Kendall Wells to make it 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Then Isabela Emerling tied it up with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Scoreless in the fifth and sixth, that’s when the fun began in the seventh and the eighth, and OU earning another win.

Lowry is now 4-0 this season and has been the star of the initial weekends for the Sooners. The sophomore looks completely different right now.

The Sooners (9-1) are now on an eight-game winning streak and will play San Diego State to close out a long night at the Mary Nutter on Thursday.