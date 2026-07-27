Bedlam basketball tickets presale begins Monday

It is time for Bedlam basketball. It has been becoming an annual summer announcement. Time for OU and Oklahoma State basketball to be announced, and they are heading back to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

All the Bedlam rivals will square off for the second straight season, while the men are facing each other for the third time in a row. The date has been set for Dec. 12.

Oklahoma swept last season’s Bedlam doubleheader in Oklahoma City, extending its winning streak to four consecutive games in the men’s series and seven straight in the women’s.



Fans can attend both games with a single ticket. Oklahoma season ticket holders will receive an email with information on a presale, which will begin Monday at 10 a.m. CT. General public tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Aug. 7. OU students will receive ticket details after the start of the fall semester. Game times will be announced at a later date.



Last season, head coach Porter Moser‘s Sooners defeated Oklahoma State 85-76 in OKC. The Sooners earned 21 points from rising senior Xzayvier Brown. OU leads the all-time men’s series, 145-106.

Moser started off in Bedlam in a bad way, going 1-4 in the first two seasons. But since then, the Sooners have run off those four straight victories to have Moser over .500 at 5-4.



The OU women own a 70-47 advantage in the all-time series and have not lost to Oklahoma State under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. They have won each of the last seven contests. Last season, Oklahoma earned a 92-70 Bedlam victory behind a combined 33 points and 13 assists from returning Sooners Sahara Williams and Aaliyah Chavez.



The in-state rivals have met at least once every season in men’s basketball since 1927-28. The women’s programs squared off annually from 1975 through 2024 before resuming the series in 2025.