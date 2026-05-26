Berkley Zache, Riley Zache to hit portal, leave OU softball

We got a clarification about what happened with one OU softball player and then a double announcement from the sisters about hitting the transfer portal.

The Zache sisters, Berkley Zache and Riley Zache, both announced their intentions to transfer Monday afternoon.

They join sophomore Tia Milloy as three OU players to announce their desire to find a new home within a two-hour period late-Monday afternoon.

It was readily apparent OU wanted Berkley Zache in its future plans. Heck, she even threw an inning Sunday in the season-ending loss to Mississippi State.

It just became really hard to find time for her in the circle. Between early-season run-rule victories and the nail-biting SEC and postseason games, tough.

Zache did see time in the Norman Regional against Binghamton as well, when head coach Patty Gasso had this to say about Zache’s experience.

“It’s important to know how to throw in front of a crowd, regardless if it’s your own or someone else’s because it’s still very, very loud,” Gasso said. “I think she’s stepped up another notch, and her focus is there. She can throw the ball hard, she can throw the ball soft. She can throw the ball up, she throw the ball down, and she can do a lot.

“And her changeup is kind of the equalizer for her. So it’s important to give her that opportunity so that we can continue to get more going forward.”

Berkley Zache was 1-0 this season in 14 appearances with a 2.28 ERA. She threw 15.1 innings, allowing five earned runs with seven walks and 14 strikeouts in her freshman season.

And now we finally know what happened to her sister, Riley Zache. The sophomore took to Instagram to explain she suffered a concussion in the offseason. And lingering issues from the concussion made the best decision to redshirt this season.

Zache hit .500 (2 for 4) with three runs scored and an RBI in nine games in the 2025 season.