Best of OU HC Patty Gasso: Sooners still learning about themselves

It was just one loss, but it was the type of loss that can sting for OU softball. Sure, a bit here in the short term, but head coach Patty Gasso knows you cannot afford to have a loss to Long Beach State on your resume come tournament time.

It dropped OU to No. 7 in the rankings, so that’s your short-term hit. But when you start talking resumes and seeding, it can bite you.

Gasso addressed that issue during her weekly media session.

“If you think you can get away with playing average and thinking it’s good enough to win and beat anyone, you’re wrong,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “We didn’t have the mentality, we didn’t have the energy, we didn’t have the focus, we didn’t have — to be honest — a lot of leadership that’s recognizing this and saying, ‘Stop this right now.’

“So it was really frustrating to watch that. And then, the second game against Cal didn’t go that much better. Same thing could have happened to us. So we just didn’t have a good Saturday and it was frustrating.

“We talked about it, and it was more of like we need to present who we are on Sunday. It’s a ranked team, it’s Washington and we have big history them so it would send a message, not necessarily to Washington, but to ourselves. Showing us how we have to come out play every week. We could have fallen asleep from the last weekend, we got a lot of unworthy praise, and that showed.”

OU followed that effort with an uneven victory against Cal. The Sooners did pull that one out, though. And that led to Sunday, and the 15-2 destruction of Washington.

“It was why Sunday happened the way it happened. So it was very, very important. But we also talked about not having to learn those kinds of lessons anymore. We can’t afford to learn those lessons anymore, because when you have, maybe a team that you’ve lost to that’s unranked, the committee can really hold that on you. I’ve seen it happen.

“So it’s really important now that we get opportunities against ranked teams and we make the most of that. We’ve learned, they’re learning how this system works and it’s not like anyone went home and cried over the loss against Long Beach because we had to turn around and play, but they have to learn what it means. So they learn that the win against Washington was a huge one, because Washington has a great program and a great history. Even if Washington maybe isn’t at their best, their program history gives you that boost up.”

Bela Emerling says ‘let me lead’

“She has raised her hand and said, ‘I want to help lead.’ She’s got a great voice. You can hear her voice. If she’s in the dugout, you can hear her voice. If she’s on the field, you can hear her voice. She’s probably the most heard voice of all the players. I think Kendall coming here is one of the hardest things maybe she’s had to deal with, but one of the best things because you have to, anytime you have somebody standing next to you, you gotta raise your game and she has raised her game. She has also raised her game at first base.

“Both of those catchers have learned how to play good first base because if you want to be in the lineup and you’re not catching, you can’t play anywhere else, where am I supposed to put you? So they have worked really hard to learn that position and play it and be in the lineup. I think Kendall here has, she may not admit it, but I think it’s one of the best pushes she’s had in her career.”

