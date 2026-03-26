Best of OU head coach Patty Gasso: Ella Parker showing another dimension

A very brief return for OU softball in Norman, and now it is back to the road again. Ole Miss is checked off the calendar.

Now? Time to head to Baton Rouge and take on LSU.

Before OU officially hit the road again, it was time to catch up with head coach Patty Gasso and how things are going.

The development of Karlie Keeney as the pitching coach, here comes Ella Parker on defense, and everything OU is getting at first base from a variety of players (Lexi McDaniel, Allyssa Parker, Isabela Emerling).

Karlie Keeney growing in the role?

“It’s been a savior for us, really, and she really has a love for this program and Coach Rocha. As soon as I asked her, it was, she just kind of burst out in tears and said, ‘I will do it.’ And from that moment on, it was like, ‘OK,’ hurry up, go home, get your stuff, drive back here.’ Like, really pressing her. I think she has really improved on her pitch calling as we’ve gone along. She does a really good job of communicating with pitchers, asking them, ‘What do you want here? What kind of combos are you looking for?’ So she’s gotten better and I’ve gotten better. We’ve gotten better together as we’ve gone along.”

Ella Parker’s defense?

“That’s a good point because nobody’s really talking too much about it. Ella was more sometimes just a DP because of shin splints, but she’s really worked hard and improved her arm strength. She gets rid of the ball pretty quickly and it’s really — that was a perfect throw and a perfect set up by Kendall Wells. Ella has good speed. She can chase things down. She can take away gaps. Can do those things. She has really kinda hammered that position.”

First base?

“They all offer something. I am just really hitting balls as hard as I can just to see them bow up to that, and then I’ll stand over at short stop and try to hit balls at them as they go back to first, give them different looks. The improvement is good. I felt like — Allyssa, what’s hard is she’;s everywhere. So I really can’t get my hands on her to give her the same kind of reps at times. We’ve also been working her at third, but she’s literally going from one thing to another. ‘Hurry, get there. Hurry, get over there.’

“I don’t know that we’re doing her a disservice, but I don’t know another way to do it. You can’t just keep her in one place. I guess you can but then you lose out on her swing. Her swing is dynamic. She didn’t have the greatest weekend. The pitchers were throwing the ball hard and she was just trying to catch up to it. I think she learned a lot this weekend, specifically at the plate. But she’s a great option in a lot of places.”