Best of OU head coach Patty Gasso: Finding a moment for everyone

Week 1 is in the books for OU softball. The Sooners were able to earn a 3-1 mark that included some late-game heroics in wins at Arizona State and Arizona.

A lot to break down and a lot to look ahead about when it comes to OU.

Head coach Patty Gasso met with the media to discuss all things. The best of what Gasso had to say in her weekly press conference.

Assess Week 1 pitching?

If you watched Allyssa Parker, you would have been really impressed with her. And she wasn’t expecting to throw. She is that athlete that just gets pulled around, like from the bullpen to the infield, to play defense and to go hit and then to go out and pitch. And it’s a hard place to be, but that’s how good she is, and the matchup lined up with her. And what we were trying to do is have — because I can put her in the DP spot, you could use KD, and put Allyssa in, pull her out, KD, pull her out. You could just keep going back and forth if you wanted to. So we thought we were being pretty imaginative, but it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to exactly, because Allyssa was doing better than we anticipated.

When somebody’s really rolling, you don’t want to touch them. So, Allyssa really stepped forward. I thought that Berzon showed some good stuff. Her stuff is so good, it sometimes will float out of the strike zone. We’ve got to cut down our walks. We had a few of those that really hurt us in our loss. I’m ready to use any of them at any time. Everybody’s hungry. They want to play. They all want to play and this team is really, really good. I believe in that. I know that. So, you’ve just got to get people to be patient, pitchers to be patient. Your time is coming. When it’s there, be ready. We’re only in the second game and it was like, me, pick me, pick me. Let’s grow. Let’s slowly grow together. But man, they’re just such competitors.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule – Las Cruces, N.M. / El Paso, Texas

Friday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. (vs. Montana)

Friday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. (at New Mexico State)

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (vs. Minnesota)

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. (vs. Idaho State)

—

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (at UTEP)

Ella Parker in the field?

She doesn’t want to sit and watch. Once her shin splints started to heal, she started working out in the outfield. She’s quick and her arm strength has improved immensely. She had a big throw out at home plate against Arizona and she’s run things down really well. She’s very athletic, she’s just, there’s always been something nagging on her that hasn’t allowed her to really experience where she is right now, so I feel very confident with her.

Finding a spot for everybody?

I told them this and they really worked hard to get to this place and I’m like, ‘You have to play two positions really well and you’ll hit your way into the lineup. Defense, you can come in and be a defensive replacement, but you really want to try and hit your way into the lineup. Or maybe you have that short-game speed and maybe you can steal a base for us, you can find your way in that way.’ Defense is always very important to this program and these players have found themselves playing different positions.

Sydney Barker I can literally put her anywhere. I haven’t worked her at catcher, I don’t want to work her at catcher, but she can play about anywhere. I have a few of those I like, probably Nelly can do the same. Our catchers can both play first. Allyssa Parker played first, played second, played short, can play the outfield, she can pitch, so it’s been really fun to see how athletic these guys have become, but they’ve listened to what we’ve talked about and they’ve done it. So it opens up their options tremendously.