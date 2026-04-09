Best of OU head coach Patty Gasso: 'Got my right arm back'

Getting closer and closer to OU and Texas softball weekend in Austin. A series that everybody has been waiting for.

Head coach Patty Gasso held down shop Wednesday evening. Talking about the return of Jen Rocha, handling the environment and the special season that continues for freshman Kendall Wells.

What did the freshmen learn from LSU?

I think it really helped us. There were times when I could see we were getting a little rattled and we had to kind of reset and pitchers might have been a little bit rattled and then you see them settle in like Miali and just go off. She gave up I think a home run or maybe even two and that didn’t stop her from being who she is and continuing to throw elite pitches. I think she ended up with 10 strikeouts or something like that. So I just need these players to go in fearless. They haven’t been afraid of going in anywhere, but this is fun. It’s rivalry. But they’ve got to go in being tough. I think only three from our team have played in Austin before, so we do need that leadership.

How much has pitching improvements helped settle the pitching staff?

I feel, our team feels really good about the trend of our pitching staff and our pitching staff has been playing really good defense as well. We’ve worked really hard with Berzon and Berkley Zache and tried to make them good defenders because it’s really important that they can field their position. But the defense feels locked in and ready. They’re good to go.

The return of Jen Rocha?

I feel like I’ve just got my right arm back. No offense to Karlie, and she knows it. it’s just I have been doing this with her forever. I’ve coached her and known her forever since she was in high school. It was very scary for all of us. Again, we just believe God’s power came into the situation and healed her. It’s really kinda miraculous if you really knew what she was going through. It’s been amazing. She is just coming back, taking her time, still trying to recover from everything. Her competitive spirit is definitely back. That is just right on. She demands it in her own way. It is cool to hear that and feel that. Her and I communicate really well when we’re next to each other. It brings peace to me as well.

Kendall Wells handling the moment?

I haven’t gotten any phone calls from the others yet. I’m waiting for that. They’re watching from afar. I pretty much announced this early – Kendall Wells is different. She’s made differently. She just has got such an unbelievably natural, powerful swing. Was I thinking that, oh, is she going to – I’m not keeping track, nor is she. So when she comes to home plate and everybody is jumping all over her, she has no idea what is going on, and that’s the truth because I watch it. She is really trying to shut things down and keep some peace around her so she doesn’t have to talk about it with you guys all the time, but she will. I think she has done a really good job of just staying who she is. She is focused, but she is the class clown. She is the voice you hear on the bus more than anyone else.