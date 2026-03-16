Best of OU head coach Patty Gasso: Kai Minor a game-changer

The first weekend of SEC play could not have gone any better for OU softball. Everybody was waiting around to see if the OU offensive numbers would take a dip against Auburn.

Well, maybe Auburn wasn’t the best example to know if the Sooners could be stopped.

Still, it’s a three-game sweep for OU. And now it’s time to hit the road. A one-game stop at Memphis on Wednesday before heading to Ole Miss this weekend.

Here is the best of the best from OU head coach Patty Gasso following last weekend’s sweep at Love’s Field.

How is Kai Minor‘s speed affecting opposing defenses?

“It’s intimidating to say the least, but what she’s doing is, besides just stealing bases, hitting a ball through a gap. I can’t even catch up with her in the way I’m trying to send her. She’s just doing it on her own, which always seems to work out. So that means just keep my hands on my side and let her do her thing. But it’s been a while since we’ve had someone who is that fast. I gotta start having her steal more bases. But she is that fast and she has become a really outstanding hitter.”

Where do you feel like your group is after first SEC series?

“I feel great. I feel like we could take all these guys into war and we will be ready. I feel a difference of now they understand that this really counts more than what we were doing before, so there’s a little more meaning behind it. And the fans have been absolutely amazing. If it was windy like this, I would not go see my favorite team. So, I appreciate the fans that come out and I see things blowing around them, and they’re in their own little tornadoes out there as well, but they aren’t moving. They’re not getting up to leave. They are with us the whole way.

“The fan base, the outfield’s having a lot of fun with them, you could see them rallying behind our outfielders, those that are behind home plate are calling our hitters out when they hit home runs, ‘Who let the dogs out.’ all these things. It’s the fans that are creating a lot of momentum for us so playing at home for the first SEC series was really wonderful and felt good. I feel like this team has stepped into another place of like, ‘Bring it on.’ And I like that.”