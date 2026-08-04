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Brent Venables enters his fifth fall camp at OU with his most complete roster and the highest expectations

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George Stoia@GeorgeStoia
1h
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables gestures as he leaves the field following a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the LSU Tigers at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-13.

Last year, ahead of fall camp, reporters asked Brent Venables about the pressure of coming off a 6-7 season.  The narrative around OU was centered on how many wins Venables needed to keep his job. He answered by winning 10 games and reaching the College Football Playoff. A year later, the narrative has flipped, but the expectations have risen.  Expectations are always high at Oklahoma. But entering his fifth fall camp, Venables returns 65% of last year’s production: eight defensive starters, five offensive linemen, his leading receiver, his top two rushers, his quarterback, and the Lou Groza winner at kicker. There’s every reason to believe this is his best team yet. Venables isn’t ready to crown anyone. He knows his team has plenty to prove, starting Wednesday with the first practice of fall camp.

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