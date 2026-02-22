Buddy Hield night at OU, but it's a Texas A&M victory

That’s the OU basketball experience during the 2025-26 season. Left for dead, make a charge but then still somehow end up on the wrong end.

OU fans have seen it time and time again. But it wasn’t supposed to happen on Buddy Hield night.

However, that’s the season in a nutshell. The Sooners made their late run, but it wasn’t enough in a 75-71 defeat to visiting Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Buddy Hield’s No. 24 jersey was retired at halftime, and the 2015-16 Final Four team was celebrated prior to the game. It had all the makings of a magical, unforgettable night for the program.

However, the Aggies had an answer for every OU run in the second half. Dayton Forsythe gave it his best effort, hitting two free throws to narrow the gap to 72-71 with :25.1 seconds left.

Rashaun Agee came back for the Aggies and drained two from the line with :24.4 left. Forsythe attempted to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds, but it was well short.

OU simply could not shoot it from 2-point territory. The Sooners shot a woeful 9 for 31 inside 3-point land, negating the 11 3-pointers that it did make.

Forsythe led the way with 14 points. Mo Wague, coming off a zero-point outing in the loss at Tennessee, had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Just another game, though, where you’re getting contributions there but some of the guys you’re counting on didn’t show up like Tae Davis and Nijel Pack combining for 10 points. That is just not the recipe for any type of success.

Up next

Fighting for pride now, suppose. OU (13-14 overall, 3-11 SEC) is back at the Lloyd Noble Center. It’s time for Auburn to come into town. Tip set for 8 p.m. Tuesday