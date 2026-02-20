Buddy Hield still leaving an impression on OU basketball

It feels amazing that it has already been 10 years since Buddy Hield was electrifying OU basketball crowds.

It cannot really be that long.

But it is. Those memories have not gone away, and now it is time to celebrate. The No. 24 jersey set to be retired Saturday night as Hield returns to Norman as well as the 2015-16 Final Four team.

Texas A&M (18-8, 8-5) at OU (13-13, 3-10)

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

#OU HC Porter Moser talks Buddy Hield memories as a player & what Hield has meant to #Sooners program since.#MyBuddy pic.twitter.com/Nmgc2Q7Zjt — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) February 20, 2026

A huge moment for Hield, for OU, for the fans. A night that head coach Porter Moser is certainly hoping to make memorable for all the right reasons.

“I have memories before I knew him and I have memories after I got to know him,” Moser said. “Before I knew him, just watching him, I remember the Kansas game. I think the whole country was tuned into that Kansas game and just the competitive nature and everything.

“After I’ve gotten to know him the last five years, he’s got that great ability to be off the floor just a chill and a good guy. He’s a great guy. And then on the floor, he’s a killer, he competes, and I love that. You’re always striving for that: high character off the floor, great guy, competitive, you’re awesome. I think he’s one of the all-time greats to ever wear the uniform. It’s great that we’re honoring him and we get to retire his jersey.”

Moser, obviously, did not coach Hield. But since taking over, Hield and Moser have developed a real relationship because Hield keeps coming back.

The OU program means something to Hield and that has translated to all the teams that have come and gone since.

“It’s been great. He’s been absolutely accessible, there for us, coming back,” Moser said. “I love when he plays with the guys. I remember when we went to Atlantis two years ago and after we won, he was texting me, he was so proud that we won it there.

“Everywhere we went, anybody that had anything Oklahoma on and was behind us, he was yelling out, “Buddy Hield!” So really, really cool. It’s going to be a special night for him.”

This has not been the season, to this point, that OU was hoping for. But for one night, it could be incredibly special.

They want to win this game for Buddy and for themselves.

“Man, it was ridiculous,” guard Nijel Pack said. “I mean, the type of run they went on just kind of lays down a foundation for Oklahoma basketball, man. I mean, Buddy had a phenomenal year. You go back and look at his highlights, and it’s probably one of the best, arguably one of the best years for single-year performance as an Oklahoma basketball player. So he set the foundation for us.

“I’m glad to have met him this year when he came back in the summertime and played with us, gave us some knowledge and things like that. So I’m really grateful, and I’m really excited to see the celebration for him tomorrow.”

For most of the players, they’re not first-hand memories. For Dayton Forsythe, though, it’s a real trip down memory lane.

“Obviously whenever I was growing up, I was coming to games, watching Buddy, watching that whole team,” Forsythe told SoonerScoop. “So seeing them get honored like that, seeing Buddy get honored like that is going to be super special. Being down there with them, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Hield was the 2016 consensus national player of the year. Hield led the Sooners to one of their best seasons in school history in 2015-16, as they finished 29-8 and earned a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed.

OU took down Cal State-Bakersfield, VCU, Texas A&M and upset No. 1 seed Oregon in the Elite Eight to advance to the program’s fifth Final Four.

One of the greatest Sooners of all-time, Hield turned in a senior season for the ages. He was the only player in NCAA Division I in 2015-16 to average at least 25.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

In his 37 contests, he led the country with 12 performances of 30-plus points and 19 outings of at least 25 points, shooting 50.1% from the field, a Big 12-leading 45.7% from 3-point range and 88.0% from the free throw line to become just the second two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.

Hield was the winner of the 2016 Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and Oscar Robertson Trophy, scored 37 points in the OU victory against the Ducks, cementing himself as the NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player.