Cade Horton sees himself in OU’s freshman pitchers: ‘The big moments took me to a different place’

OMAHA, Neb. — Four years ago, Cade Horton stood on Charles Schwab Field’s mound, just as Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski have this week for the Sooners. Horton, a redshirt freshman at the time, helped lead OU baseball to the MCWS Championship Series in 2022. He started Game 2 against Notre Dame, striking out 11 in six innings. Then he struck out 13 Ole Miss hitters in 7 1/3 innings in the College World Series Finals — a world series record. Now he pitches for the Chicago Cubs and watches from a distance as a new group of Sooners returns to the same stage. “It’s just been really special,” Horton told SoonerScoop on Friday. “These coaches that pour so much into their players. You can tell how close that team is, how relentless they are, and how much they pick each other up. “It doesn’t really matter how you got there, what the season looked like. You put yourself in a position to play for a national championship.”