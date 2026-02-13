Cam Johnson superb as OU baseball opens season with 10-3 win vs. Texas Tech

ARLINGTON, Texas — OU opened the season scoring 10 runs off the Texas Tech bullpen behind a career-high 11 strikeouts from starter Cam Johnson and a trio of home runs from Dayton Tockey, Trey Gambill and Brendan Brock.

The Sooners continue the Shriners Children College Showdown on Saturday reigniting the flames on Valentine’s Day against in-state rival Oklahoma State. Bedlam first pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Cam Johnson as advertised

It was going to take quite the outing to live up to the expectations that follow Oklahoma starter Cam Johnson. The shoes to fill are quite large.

He watched Kyson Witherspoon a year ago in the Friday night role. Johnson began the season in the starting rotation before struggling through seven starts and eventually losing the job to Cade Crossland and Malachi Witherspoon for good.

With the entire starting rotation from a season ago now departed, Johnson arrived at the Sooners Diamond Dinner kickoff celebration and his shirt said it all: Yesterday is dead.

The 6-foot-6 lefty struck out a career-high 11 over six innings en route to his second-career victory, punctuating the opener by striking out five of the last six hitters he faced, including a trio of punch outs in his sixth and final frame.

“It felt amazing. Go out there with the team. The goal was to get 1-0 and compete one pitch at a time and that’s what we did today,” said Johnson. “I felt really confident. Think it was my slider towards the end of the outing. I really relied on that pitch more and got some strikeouts with it. My sinker is a really good pitch, but it was just a whole team effort.”

A change in mindset from a season ago and a maturation his head coach has seen firsthand over the last 12 months. No further evident than working around a second inning jam that started with a leadoff walk. The kind of jam Johnson would have struggled to escape from a season ago.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” said OU head coach Skip Johnson following the game. “He’s getting more confident and when you get confident, your fastball gets a lot better. Knows he can throw the ball in the zone. He’s got electric stuff. We all know that. Really proud of what he’s done.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the culture of having Kyson and Malachi last year and watching them and how they went about their business. He’s kind of done the same thing. He’s kind of taken that on and brought it to the rest of our guys. It’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

The Sooners very well might have another future first rounder on Fridays.

New (& old) power throughout the line up

It was one of the things we knew – at least on paper– going into Friday’s season opener.

Oklahoma’s recruiting staff made a point of it. They needed to find more power in the lineup.

After knocking out Texas Tech starter Jackson Burns, it *finally* arrived. To the tune of 10 runs on a trio of big flies and a Jaxon Willits RBI single that ignited the final frame.

Dayton Tockey broke open a 1-1 game with a two-run blast in the sixth. Two innings later, Trey Gambill bullied a ball over the right field fence.

Then the Sooners exploded for a five runs in the ninth, highlighted by an exclamation point in the form of a grand slam off the bat of Brendan Brock clocking in at 112 miles per hour off the bat and traveled 428 feet.

It was no surprise to Tockey who has seen the Sooners power bleed over from the fall.

“Their starter did a really good job keeping us off balance,” Tockey said. “We got to that bullpen and started rolling off of them, feeding off each other instead of letting one guy beat us. That was a team win.

“Like Skip said, we have a lot of new guys and a lot of new guys that can bang. Up and down our lineup as you saw today.”

Brock made the most of his Sooners debut in the designated hitter role, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. His eighth inning double preceded Gambill’s two-run blast that extended the Sooners lead back to 5-2.

Eight Sooners debut in win

Hand up if you had true freshman Xander Mercurius as the Sooners first arm out of the bullpen.

I didn’t see anyone raise their hand.

The Las Vegas native allowed a run in one inning of work before giving way to Miami transfer Jackson Cleveland. But it was how Mercurius settled into his debut that should impress you the most. Following a leadoff walk and a base hit, Mercurius fell behind 2-0 before inducing a tailor-made double play ball to second.

Camden Johnson finished the day 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Deiten Lachance got the start behind the plate, going 1-for-4 with a walk. He gunned down a would-be base stealer to close the fifth.

Freshman outfielder Alec Blair made his debut pinch running in the ninth, taking over in the bottom half in right field. Nebraska transfer Cayden Brumbaugh also made his debut pinch hitting in the ninth.

Next up

Oklahoma (1-0) faces off with Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field. Bedlam first pitch set for 3 p.m. UNLV transfer L.J. Mercurius will make his first career start with the Sooners after being named to the All-Mountain West squad last season.