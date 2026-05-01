Can OU get the Golden Hat back in 2026? Checking in with Texas this offseason

OU hasn't beaten Texas since 2023. And the Sooners are hoping that changes in 2026. With a veteran defense and a new-look offense, Oklahoma will head to Dallas hoping to bring the Golden Hat back to Norman. But Texas is heading into the 2026 season with one of the better rosters in college football. How do the Longhorns look this offseason? We checked with InsideTexas reporter Joe Cook this week to find out about OU's arch rivals across the Red River.