Cord Rager rebounds from rocky start to carry OU to the brink of a national title

OMAHA, Neb. — OU true freshman pitcher Cord Rager gave up four consecutive hits and three earned runs in the first inning of Game 1 of the College World Series, while his parents, Chad and Robyn Rager, watched from section 107 of Charles Schwab Field. The Sooners were trailing for the first time in Omaha, and some wondered if Rager — Oklahoma’s ace — would get pulled early. “I was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs,” Chad told SoonerScoop moments after the game. “He’s a mentally tough kid. I don’t think there’s anything you can throw at that kid that he’s not going to be able to stay calm and focused and work his way through.”