Could OU football have a jersey sponsorship patch next season? The top candidates
College athletics is changing, and one of the latest changes is the addition of sponsored jersey patches. And OU could be the next school to add one of those sponsorships.
On Wednesday, Arkansas was the latest university to announce it will be adding a “Tyson Foods” patch to its jerseys starting next season. According to Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, roughly 90% of the revenue generated from the deal is expected to flow directly to Razorbacks athletes through NIL opportunities tied to the partnership.
Many schools will likely ink similar deals, including OU. The university has already received several proposals, and it’s very possible the Sooners could have a sponsored jersey patch for next year’s football season. NCAA rules allow schools to sell up to two jersey patch sponsorships.
What companies would make the most sense for the Sooners? Here, after all, is a list of local candidates who make the most sense for OU.
- Love’s Travel Stop: This is the obvious one, right? Love’s has been very involved with OU athletics through the years and is one of the largest Oklahoma-founded companies. Their logo is already on the OKC Thunder jerseys.
- Braum’s: The Braum’s logo would look pretty awesome (or odd) on the OU jersey. The ice cream parlor/fast food restaurant is iconic in the state and would be a fun sponsorship for the school.
- QuikTrip: Like Love’s, QuikTrip is one of the largest gas stations in the country and is founded in Oklahoma. It would make a lot of sense if QuikTrip got involved. But would OU want to risk its strong relationship with Love’s by partnering with its biggest competitor?
- OG&E Energy: OG&E is another Oklahoma-founded company that would make a lot of sense. And the two sides have previously worked together. The company has been a major sponsor of the university for years.
- Continental Resources: Founded by Harold Hamm, Continental Resources is one of the largest oil companies in the country. Many OU fans have hoped Hamm, who is worth billions, would donate to NIL funds at some point. Could this be it?
- Paycom: An online payroll and human resource software provider, Paycom has a massive presence in the state. It’s already the nameholder for Oklahoma City’s downtown arena, the Paycom Center.
- Riverwind: Another long-time sponsor of the school, Riverwind Casino, could get involved here. This past season, the Riverwind logo was painted onto Owen Field. Maybe jerseys are next for the local casino.
- Sonic: Like Braum’s, Sonic has become an iconic fast food chain in the state. The Oklahoma-founded company can be spotted all over the state and has partnered with the university previously.
- MidFirst Bank: One of the university’s biggest sponsors, MidFirst Bank is another Oklahoma-based company that would make a lot of sense for OU. MidFirst has partnered with the school on several fronts, including the MoneyCoach financial education program.
- Simple Modern: Co-founded by three OU grads — Mike Beckham, Bryan Porter and Micah Ames — Simple Modern has partnered with the school several times. It would make sense that a company run by alums and big Sooner fans might get involved.