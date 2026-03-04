Could OU football have a jersey sponsorship patch next season? The top candidates 

College athletics is changing, and one of the latest changes is the addition of sponsored jersey patches. And OU could be the next school to add one of those sponsorships.

On Wednesday, Arkansas was the latest university to announce it will be adding a “Tyson Foods” patch to its jerseys starting next season. According to Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, roughly 90% of the revenue generated from the deal is expected to flow directly to Razorbacks athletes through NIL opportunities tied to the partnership.

Many schools will likely ink similar deals, including OU. The university has already received several proposals, and it’s very possible the Sooners could have a sponsored jersey patch for next year’s football season. NCAA rules allow schools to sell up to two jersey patch sponsorships.

What companies would make the most sense for the Sooners? Here, after all, is a list of local candidates who make the most sense for OU.