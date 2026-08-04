Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 31 Reed DeQuasie

2025 stats: Played in two games on special teams

2026 outlook

DeQuasie has had a fun little college journey. From OU to Oklahoma State back to the Sooners, and he is still in Norman.

Throughout his career, he has carved a role on special teams. And if he does anything of significance in 2026, that would be the area for OU fans to look for DeQuasie.

Last season that meant just playing a couple of games when the Sooners were banged up. Guys like that prove to be oh-so valuable because you know you can count on them.

So although you probably will not see his name in the stat sheet, DeQuasie is set for what he’s doing in Norman and the coaches appreciate what he brings to the table.

2026 special teams outlook

Some units look solid. There are others that OU fans would love to see upgraded. And we’ll find out together how it all looks for Doug Deakin and crew. Kicker is solid, obviously, with Tate Sandell. No worries. Punter will be a two-man race between Grayson Miller and Jacob Ulrich, as Ulrich attempts to win the job back from Miller. The story, though, is in the return game. Just about every OU fan wants to see the special in the special teams from that department. Return some kickoffs, bust some big ones on punt returns. It feels as though the personnel is there, but everybody is in a wait-and-see type of vibe.