Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 33 LeBron Bauer

2025 stats: N/A (high school senior)

2026 outlook

The February signing period definitely is not what it used to be. A lot of times here recently, it has been a zero type of day for OU. But that changed this last year.

General manager Jim Nagy and head coach Brent Venables still wanted to add one more piece to the puzzle. Maybe based off Bauer’s skills, maybe based off the transfer portal, but whatever it was, OU wanted one more.

Obviously, Bauer could not join the team during the spring and enroll early. So he will be playing catchup all summer and camp and going into the season. For Bauer, it will be about having a good attitude and absorbing all the ups and downs that are coming his way.

Nobody is expecting or wanting Bauer to make an impact. If he can find his way on the field for special teams, that is a win for him in 2026.

2026 cornerback outlook

OU has a potent one-two combination to begin things here with Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen. Two guys who have proven they can compete and thrive at the highest level. Nothing should change in that regard now that LaMar Morgan is running the room. After that, though, it could get interesting. You expect Jacobe Johnson to be in the mix, and OU wanted Dakoda Fields for a reason. But filling out that rotation might be something we all learn about together in August during preseason camp. We’ll see how quickly Morgan can figure out who works best.