Another year, and it’s time for the Crimson Countdown. Expectations are high, maybe as high as they’ve ever been for head coach Brent Venables.

OU turned things around from the 6-7 record in 2024 to a berth in the College Football Playoff, a home playoff game as well and a 10-win regular season.

So here we go. No hot seat for Venables entering this season, more about taking the next step. Whatever that may be. Time for the countdown, from No. 98 Jake Kreul to No. 0 David Stone, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Let’s get it going. Time for Team 132.

Crimson Countdown: No. 34 Adepoju Adebawore

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games, 17 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

2026 outlook

One decision by the NCAA has sort of changed the outlook when it comes to Adebawore. Because now, well, it is not necessarily going to be his final season. Though all OU fans are hoping for a breakout season, more than anything, time to see improvement.

Adebawore started to be a little more consistent toward the second half of the season. The door opened just a bit more after the unfortunate injury to R Mason Thomas.

One huge thing has just been health. Adebawore has not been able to stay healthy or stay healthy at the right time. He missed the majority of the spring and just has not been able to showcase himself enough.

The five-for-five ruling, however, allows him two seasons to get right. And OU needs him to be right and be right often this season.

Adebawore and Taylor Wein could be a lethal combo. It is up to Adebawore to make sure he is included in that.

2026 defensive end outlook

This position has a clear leader in Taylor Wein, no doubt about that. When you go beyond Wein, though, that’s when you start writing things in pencil and not pen. Because any number of guys could make the leap. All eyes will point toward Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore, but the door is open to a bunch of players if they just make the most of their chances. Nobody saw Wein becoming the breakout player for 2025. Might we see a repeat of that coming up throughout the course of this season.